WV State Wildlife Center to host annual Groundhog Day event

The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.

The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.

Live music will be provided by the French Creek Elementary School choir, and there will be refreshments, activities and opportunities to tour the Wildlife Center, the state Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.