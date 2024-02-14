Wyoming police sergeant shot, killed during attempt to serve trespass warning: ‘Shocked and saddened’

​

Law enforcement agencies in Wyoming are mourning the loss of a sergeant after he was shot and killed during an attempt to serve a trespass warning on Tuesday.

Sgt. Nevada Krinkee of the Sheridan Police Department died at the hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was shot while trying to serve a trespass warning to a man near the intersection of 5th Street and Val Vista Street in Sheridan, Chief Travis Koltiska announced.

Krinkee was sworn into the department on Oct. 11, 2017, according to the Sheridan WY Police and Fire Facebook page. He was also an Army veteran, local news outlets reported.

The man accused of killing Krinkee fled the scene, but was determined to be barricaded inside a residence in the area of 6th Street and N. Sheridan Avenue a short time later, Koltiska said.

The suspect has not yet been identified as of early Wednesday morning.

Sheridan police, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol established a perimeter around the location and evacuated other residents in the area.

The Gillette Police Department’s tactical unit and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene and a standoff ensued, which remains active as of late Tuesday evening.

“The entire department is shocked and saddened by this senseless act and appreciate all the thoughts and prayers from our community,” Koltiska said. “Please respect the privacy of our brother Nevada’s family through this trying time.”

Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger issued a statement on Krinkee’s death Tuesday night, writing that the city is “deeply saddened by the tragic loss.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, who was killed in the line of duty while selflessly serving our community. His loss serves as a solemn and heartbreaking reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers face every day,” Bridger wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Krinkee’s family, loved ones, the Sheridan Police Department, and other first responders during this difficult time.”

He also asked that the community respect the privacy of Krinkee’s family and the first responders involved in the incident.