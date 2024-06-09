Wyoming’s Teton Pass road collapses in landslide: ‘Catastrophic failure’

​[[{“value”:”

A mountain pass road near the popular tourist destination of Jackson, Wyoming, collapsed Saturday after a landslide, adding at least an hour of travel time for those who drive on the roadway.

The roadway at milepost 12.8 on Teton Pass “catastrophically failed,” severing a large chunk of the winding road, and will remain closed as officials plan how to repair the damage, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) said.

“We understand this highway is a lifeline for commuters, deliveries, medical care access and tourism, especially with limited alternatives and the summer season upon us,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby said in a statement.

Aerial photos and drone video show a sheer chasm where the roadway’s pavement used to be, and a guardrail dangling down the collapsed section onto loose dirt and rocks.

OUT-OF-CONTROL SHIP SPEEDING THROUGH HARBOR FORCES MAJOR SOUTH CAROLINA BRIDGE CLOSURE

The road was closed at the time of the collapse as crews attempted to address a major crack that split the roadway on Friday and was becoming more pronounced as the land continued to move.

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



“WYDOT engineers, surveyors and geologists mobilized quickly to try to maintain highway viability as long as possible, but catastrophic failure could not be avoided,” Westby said.

No one was injured, and no equipment was damaged when the roadway finally collapsed, officials said.

“I am grateful for the efforts of WYDOT staff to protect public safety during this developing situation, and am thankful no one was injured during this incident,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement.

DEATH TOLL OF CHINA HIGHWAY COLLAPSE RISES TO 36, MORE THAN 20 CARS FOUND

Gordon said WYDOT geologists and engineers are on site conducting an assessment and will develop a long-term plan to rebuild the collapsed roadway.

“At this point, we do not have an estimated timeline for the road to reopen,” Gordon said. “I recognize the impacts this closure has to Teton County residents, regional commuters and the local economy, and we are in direct communication with local officials.”

Stephanie Harsha, a spokesperson for District 3 of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, told The Associated Press that an alternate route between Jackson and the area of Victor, Idaho, goes more than 60 miles out of the way and adds “quite a bit to any commute.”

Teton Pass is a well-traveled commuter link between small towns in eastern Idaho and the tourist destination of Jackson.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson is a town in Wyoming’s Jackson Hole valley, a ritzy destination for skiers, and located near Grand Teton National Park. The median home price in Jackson was $2.8 million in May, according to Realtor.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

“}]]