Young boy killed after bounce house goes airborne at Maryland baseball game

A young child was killed, and several other children were injured during a baseball game Friday night in Waldorf, Maryland, when a gust of wind caused a bounce house to go airborne while they were inside playing.

It happened during a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game. First responders were immediately dispatched to the stadium after the incident, Charles County officials said in a press release.

The wind caused the bounce house to be carried about 15 to 20 feet up in the air, causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field, officials said.

One of the children, identified by several members of his community as Declan Hicks, 5, of La Plata, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” stated Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II. “We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

Courtney Knichel, General Manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs also issued a statement saying that “our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

Knichel said the team had decided to cancel Saturday’s baseball game and all baseball activities for Saturday August 3, and are also offering counseling and support to families, players, and fans who attended the game.

The South Potomac Church also acknowledged the passing of Hicks, saying that his grandparents are members of the church.

“As some of you may already know, Elder Bill and Kathleen Young’s grandson, Declan, passed away from a very tragic accident at the Blue Crabs stadium on Friday Night. We are heartbroken,” the church said in a statement on Facebook. “Please pray for the Young Family and all of our SPC family. When one grieves, we all grieve.”

The church added that they are partnering with Dr. Benjamin Keyes of The Center for Trauma & Resiliency and his team of crisis counselors on Monday, August 5, at 7 p.m. at the Regency Furniture Stadium, home of the Blue Crabs, to help anyone in need of support through this tragedy.

The La Plata Blue Knights Football and Cheerleading organization also shared the news of Hicks tragic death, offering their condolences and dedicating their upcoming season to Hicks.

“The LaPlata Blue Knights Football and Cheerleading Organization would like to take this time to mourn the loss of #9 Declan Hicks, a member of our flag football team, who was taken far to soon as a result of Friday’s incident at Blue Crabs Stadium,” the statement read. “We offer our sincerest condolences to his parents, family, friends, coaches and teammates.”

The organization added that all flag football players and cheerleaders will wear a patch and all tackle football players will have Hick’s number on their helmets this season in memory of him.

“Always in our hearts and forever a Blue Knight, rest in honor Declan,” the organization said.

This is not the first fatal accident reported this year involving children and bounce houses.

Back in May, a 2-year-old child was killed and another injured when a bounce house was swept up by wind in Casa Grande, Arizona.