FOX National News 

Young NYC woman stabbed in neck with glass shard while strolling around ritzy shopping hub

Kevin

​  

A crazed man allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck with a shard of glass while she was walking around SoHo, a ritzy shopping area in Manhattan, on Monday afternoon.

The victim was a 25-year-old woman, and police have detained a person of interest, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

Police did not share any further information about the person of interest.

Around 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported an assault in progress. 

NEW YORK PROPOSAL WOULD BAN POLICE FROM MAKING TRAFFIC STOPS FOR MINOR VIOLATIONS TO PURSUE ‘RACIAL EQUITY’

A broken bottle in SoHo

When police arrived at the scene near 480 Broome St., they located the woman with a stab wound to the neck. Authorities transported her to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MEAT CLEAVER-WIELDING MAN STABS YOUNG GIRLS IN BLOODY NYC ATTACK AS 110YEAR-OLD CALLS 911: POLICE

An NYPD officer puts up crime scene tape in Soho after an April 7 stabbing

NYPD said the attack is under investigation when asked whether the attack was unprovoked.

NY LAWMAKERS CALL FOR TRANSIT CHIEF’S OUSTER, FLOAT REFORMS AFTER DUFFY DECRIES SUBWAY ‘S—HOLE’

A broken glass bottle on a SoHo sidewalk at the April 7 stabbing scene

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“From what I heard, a lady was about to get robbed for her bag… He went to the other lady, cut and robbed her back and cut her in the neck with a piece of glass and then ran up the block,” a bystander in the area named Jordan P. said.

The bystander further described the victim as “really pale.” He also said he heard a woman screaming for help.

  