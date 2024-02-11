YouTuber accused of recording motorcycle ride going 150 mph in Colorado arrested in Texas

​

A Texas YouTuber accused of recording himself going more than 150 mph on a motorcycle down a Colorado highway has been arrested in his home state, and the extradition process is underway.

Rendon Dietzmann, 32, was arrested Feb. 7 in Denton County, Texas, on Colorado State Patrol’s extraditable warrant, the El Paso County District Attorney announced Friday. The process of taking him back to Colorado, for his first court appearance, is in progress.

Denton County Sheriff’s Office online arrest records show Dietzmann was charged with assault, which is not one of the charges listed on the warrant for the speeding case from Sept. 28, 2023, when Dietzmann allegedly zoomed between Colorado Springs and the Denver metro area in 20 minutes on Interstate 25 for social media purposes.

The drive between the two cities typically takes an hour.

The video, no longer on YouTube but shared by CSP last month, appears to show Dietzmann going at high speeds while squeezing through small gaps in traffic and traveling on the highway shoulder.

Dietzmann is known as Gixxer Brah on YouTube. His page description says, “I like to wheelie… and go fast.” The account has more than 250,000 subscribers and nearly 500 videos posted to its page, with the most recent upload six days ago. YouTube previously told Fox News Digital that it has removed content from the channel in the past, adding that its policies prohibit “harmful or dangerous acts” that “have a serious risk of severe bodily harm or death.”

Dietzmann was wanted on charges of menacing, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed and driving without license plates attached.

Colorado State Patrol coordinated with the Dallas Police Department in Texas and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office to identify the rider as Dietzmann. He was arrested at a home in Justin, Texas.