14 House Democrats join Republicans to rebuke Biden over border crisis

More than a dozen Democrats in the House of Representatives formally rebuked President Biden over his border and immigration policies on Wednesday.

Lawmakers passed a Republican-led resolution “denouncing the Biden administration’s open-borders policies, condemning the national security and public safety crisis along the southwest border, and urging President Biden to end his administration’s open-borders policies.”

Fourteen Democratic lawmakers voted with the GOP, including Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Jared Golden, D-Maine; Mary Peltola, D-Alaska; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash.; and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

It’s a largely symbolic move, but a pointed message from the House GOP Conference as talks are underway between the Senate and White House on a border security compromise in exchange for Republican support for sending Ukraine more aid.

Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, who spearheaded the resolution in the House, told Fox News Digital that it sent a clear message of unity to those negotiators.

“It shows that we’re in lockstep together to make sure that the president has a clear, unified message from the House Republicans and the Senate has a clear, unified message from the House Republicans, that says border security is of utmost consequence for this nation and its national security,” said Moran.

The vote comes just after the top four Congressional leaders — Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. — met with Biden at the White House to discuss the status of supplemental aid talks.

Democrats are trying to pass a mammoth $110 billion supplemental aid bill that includes money for Ukraine, Israel and humanitarian causes like aid to Gaza.

Johnson has fixed the House GOP’s position on H.R.2, the comprehensive border security and immigration bill his conference passed back in May. Democratic leaders have called H.R.2 a nonstarter.

“Last May, we passed H.R.2, which provides a lot of the substantive solution that’s necessary to close our borders,” Moran told Fox News Digital. “What we’ve seen since then, though, is stonewalling from the Democrats.”

“This resolution is trying to re-sound that alarm to the Democrats and the American public to say we really do have a crisis,” he said.

More than 300,000 migrants were encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border in December, an all-time record.