148 House Democrats vote against bill to deport migrants who assault police

A bill aimed at booting illegal immigrants out of the U.S. if they assault a police officer passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening.

It’s one of several pieces of legislation that House Republican leaders are putting up for a vote this week as part of National Police Week.

The bill passed with a 265 to 148 vote, with 54 Democrats voting with the GOP.

VULNERABLE HOUSE DEM COMPARES SUPREME COURT PRAYER DECISION TO TALIBAN, CALLS FOR COURT-PACKING

The bill is called the Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act and is led by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

He said in February when the bill was being introduced, “There is no reason that an illegal alien who attacks our law enforcement should remain in our country; that shows zero respect for our rule of law or our institutions, and they will not be positive contributors to society.”

The bill would require illegal immigrants to be detained by federal authorities until they can be deported. It would also “create a new category for migrant inadmissibility” specifically dealing with illegal immigrants who were accused of assaulting police, Van Drew said.

GOP HOPES FOR HOLDING HOUSE COULD COME DOWN TO 6 RACES IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATE

The No. 3 House Republican, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital when the bill passed, “House Democrats just voted to protect violent illegal immigrants over our brave law enforcement officers. Once again, the Democrat Party proves they are the most anti-law enforcement party in history.”

It comes after several recent instances of illegal immigrants attacking police have gained national attention as the country continues to grapple with the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.

ONE OF NATION’S MOST VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS COZIES UP TO BIDEN FOR PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A group of illegal immigrants was seen on video violently attacking two New York City police officers in Times Square in late January.

And in early March, a man who came to the U.S. illegally was accused of killing a Washington State Patrol trooper when he crashed into him on an interstate highway, according to Fox 13.