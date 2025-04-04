15 Democrats back Sanders’ failed resolutions to cancel military aid to Israel

The Senate rejected a proposal by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that would have blocked the Trump administration’s planned $8.8 billion arms sale to Israel.

Sanders’ proposal was split into two votes, each of which failed, with 15 senators voting for the measure.

Fourteen Democrats voted with Sanders. They were Sens. Richard Durbin, Ill., Martin Heinrich, N.M., Mazie Hirono, Hawaii, Ben Ray Luján, N.M., Tim Kaine, Va., Andy Kim, N.J., Ed Markey, Mass., Jeff Merkley, Ore., Chris Murphy, Conn., Brian Schatz, Hawaii, Tina Smith, Minn., Chris Van Hollen, Md., Elizabeth Warren, Mass., and Peter Welch, Vt.

RUBIO SIGNS DECLARATION TO EXPEDITE $4B IN ARMS TO ISRAEL ‘WRONGLY WITHHELD’ BY BIDEN

Prior to the vote, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, warned that in passing the resolutions, senators “would abandon Israel, our closes ally in the Middle East, during a pivotal moment for global security.”

On Wednesday, Sanders released a video discussing his proposal, in which he demanded that the U.S. “end our complicity in these atrocities” in Gaza. He also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of behaving in a “barbaric” fashion, saying that humanitarian aid has been blocked from reaching Gazans.

From Jan. 19, 2025 until March 2, 2025, while the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal was in place, a total of 25,200 aid trucks entered Gaza, according to the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories. This included 4,200 weekly aid trucks.

NEW STUDY SHUTS DOWN ICC CHARGES AGAINST ISRAEL OVER GAZA STARVATION CLAIMS

Before it fell apart earlier last month, the ceasefire deal saw the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has long enjoyed bipartisan support in the U.S., but its latest war with Hamas has divided Democrats. Some, like Sen. John Fetterman, Pa., have been fierce defenders of Israel, while others, like Sanders, have been harsh critics.

SENATE REJECTS BERNIE SANDERS’ EFFORT TO BLOCK WEAPONS SALES TO ISRAEL

Sanders introduced a similar proposal in November 2024 during the Biden administration, which also failed. Many of the same senators who voted in favor of his April 2025 proposal voted for the resolution under the Biden administration, except for Sens. Angus King, Maine, Jeanne Shaheen, N.H. and Raphael Warnock, Ga. Fox News Digital contacted their offices to inquire about what changed between November 2024 and now.

When speaking about his joint resolution of disapproval in November, Sanders claimed the Israeli government was controlled “not only by right-wing extremists, but by religious zealots.” He also accused Netanyahu of violating international law.