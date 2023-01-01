2023 elections: Chicago chooses a mayor, states vote on legislatures in contentious upcoming races

The dust has settled following the 2022 midterms, and Americans in certain cities and states around the country are looking ahead to elections slated to take place in the new year.

While there is sure to be a great deal of focus on the 2024 presidential election, thousands of voters are gearing up to head to the polls in 2023 to elect state and local leaders in different corners of America.

VOTERS WANT OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW FOR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES IN 2024 ELECTION: POLL