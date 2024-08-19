2024 showdown: Harris appears to call Trump a ‘coward’ in campaign trail appearance

PITTSBURGH — Vice President Harris on Sunday appeared to label former President Trump a “coward” during a stop Sunday in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Speaking to a crowd of staff, volunteers and supporters at a campaign field office in Beaver County, just outside of Pittsburgh, the vice president contrasted her leadership style with that of Trump, who’s long been known for his in-your-face campaign rhetoric, including insulting his rivals, as he’s flamed the politics of division.

“This campaign is about a recognition that, frankly, over the last several years there’s been this kind of perversion that has taken place, I think, which is to suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down. When what we know is the real and true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up,” Harris said.

Then, apparently pointing toward Trump without mentioning her presidential election rival by name, Harris said “anybody who’s about beating down other people is a coward.”

Responding, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung pointed to the lack of a major news conference or media interview by Harris in the four weeks since she replaced President Biden at the top of the Democrats’ 2024 ticket.

“The Kamala campaign – liars, frauds, and cowards. She can’t even do a sit-down interview or press conference – not even with a friendly outlet – because she’s scared to death of being exposed for the coward and fraud that she is,” Cheung said in a statement to Fox News.

The stop in Rochester, Pennsylvania, was the first by Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after they kicked off a campaign bus tour at nearby Pittsburgh International Airport earlier in the afternoon.

The barnstorming tour through western Pennsylvania by Harris and Walz and their spouses, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz, came on the eve of the kickoff of the Democratic National Convention, which is being held in Chicago.

With 19 electoral votes up for grabs, Pennsylvania is the largest prize among the seven battleground states that will likely decide the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

“We’re winning by a lot in Pennsylvania,” Trump declared on Saturday as he held a rally in Wilkes Barre in the northeast corner of the Keystone State.

But an average of all the polls conducted in Pennsylvania since Harris replaced Biden at the top of the Democrats’ national ticket four weeks ago indicates it is all tied up.

Both campaigns have been placing plenty of emphasis on the state.

Harris made Philadelphia her first stop of her first battleground state swing after announcing Walz as her running mate.

And Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, will hold separate events focusing on the economy in Pennsylvania on Monday.

