2024 voting: Here’s when polls close for all 50 states on Election Day
Tens of millions of Americans are headed to the polls across the country Tuesday, but polling locations won’t remain open forever.
Here are the poll closing times for every state in the country.
6 PM EST
Kentucky: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Indiana: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
HEAD HERE FOR FOX NEWS UPDATES ON THE 2024 ELECTION
7 PM EST
Alabama: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Florida: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Georgia: Polls will fully close.
Kentucky: Polls will fully close.
Indiana: Polls will fully close.
New Hampshire: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
South Carolina: Polls will fully close.
Vermont: Polls will fully close.
Virginia: Polls will fully close.
HARRIS, TRUMP, HOLD ELECTION EVE DUELING RALLIES IN THE BIGGEST OF THE BATTLEGROUNDS
7:30 PM EST
New Hampshire: More partial closures.
North Carolina: Polls will fully close.
Ohio: Polls will fully close.
West Virginia: Polls will fully close.
8 PM EST
Alabama: Polls will fully close.
Connecticut: Polls will fully close.
Delaware: Polls will fully close.
Maine: Polls will fully close.
Florida: Polls will fully close.
Illinois: Polls will fully close.
Kansas: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Maryland: Polls will fully close.
Massachusetts: Polls will fully close.
Michigan: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Mississippi: Polls will fully close.
Missouri: Polls will fully close.
New Hampshire: Polls will fully close.
New Jersey: Polls will fully close.
North Dakota: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Oklahoma: Polls will fully close.
Pennsylvania: Polls will fully close.
Rhode Island: Polls will fully close.
South Dakota: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Tennessee: Polls will fully close.
Texas: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Washington, DC: Polls will fully close.
CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS ELECTION HUB
8:30 PM EST
Arkansas: Polls will fully close.
9 PM EST
Arizona: Polls will fully close.
Colorado: Polls will fully close.
Iowa: Polls will fully close.
Kansas: Polls will fully close.
Louisiana: Polls will fully close.
Michigan: Polls will fully close.
Minnesota: Polls will fully close.
Nebraska: Polls will fully close.
New Mexico: Polls will fully close.
New York: Polls will fully close.
North Dakota: Polls will fully close.
South Dakota: Polls will fully close.
Texas: Polls will fully close.
Wisconsin: Polls will fully close.
Wyoming: Polls will fully close.
10 PM EST:
Idaho: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Montana: Polls will fully close.
Nevada: Polls will fully close.
Oregon: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Utah: Polls will fully close.
NOVEMBER SURPRISE: DISMAL JOBS REPORT HANDS TRUMP INSTANT AMMUNITION TO FIRE AT HARRIS
11 PM EST:
California: Polls will fully close.
Idaho: Polls will fully close.
Oregon: Polls will fully close.
Washington: Polls will fully close.
12 AM EST:
Alaska: Partial poll closure. Some polling locations will remain open.
Hawaii: Polls will fully close.
1 AM EST:
Alaska: Polls will fully close.