2024 Watch: Trump edges Biden in another presidential election poll

A national poll released on Tuesday will likely add to concerns about President Biden’s ability to win re-election next year.

A CNN survey indicates former President Donald Trump topping Biden 49%-45% among registered voters in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, with Trump’s margin widening from a 47%-46% lead in the same poll conducted in late August.

The poll indicates Biden’s re-election campaign is suffering from deeply underwater approval ratings — at 39%-61% approval/disapproval — and nearly three-quarters of survey respondents saying things going poorly in the country. Additionally, only a quarter said Biden has the stamina to serve in the White House.

The survey is the latest in recent days to buffet the president.

A poll from Siena College and the New York Times released over the weekend indicated Trump edging Biden in hypothetical matchups in five of the six crucial battleground states that Biden narrowly carried in 2020 on his way to capturing the White House.

That survey, along with the new CNN poll, points to the president losing support among Black and Hispanic voters, as well as younger voters, all of whom have long been key parts of the Democratic Party’s base.

Additionally, while the Siena/New York Times survey indicated Biden losing to Trump, it also suggests that an unnamed generic Democratic nominee tops Trump by eight points in the 2024 presidential election.

A CBS News national poll also released over the weekend pointed had more bad news for the incumbent in the White House, as it indicated Trump edging Biden 51%-48% in a likely 2024 showdown.

Trump is the commanding front-runner in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination as he makes his third straight White House run. He saw his lead expand over his numerous rivals during the spring and summer as he made history as the first former or current president in American history to be indicted for a crime. Trump’s four indictments — including in federal court in Washington, D.C., and in Fulton County court in Georgia on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss — have only fueled his support among Republican voters.

While Biden trails Trump by four points in the CNN poll, the survey indicates Biden down by six points in a hypothetical matchup with former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. A potential 2024 showdown with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests Biden down by two points, which is within the survey’s sampling error.

The CNN poll also indicated that in a four-way race with independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, Trump topped Biden, 41%-35%, with Kennedy at 16% and West at 4%.

The president’s re-election campaign took aim at the latest surveys, pointing to the Democrats’ poll-defying success in last year’s midterms and to Obama’s 2012 re-election despite polls a year earlier predicting defeat for the incumbent.

“Predictions more than a year out tend to look a little different a year later,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said on Sunday.

“Don’t take our word for it: Gallup predicted an eight point loss for President Obama only for him to win handedly a year later,” Munoz added. “Or a year out from the 2022 midterms when every major outlet similarly predicted a grim forecast for President Biden.”

In the GOP presidential nomination race, the survey suggests Trump stands at 61% support from his party, with DeSantis at 17%, Haley at 10% and no other candidate cracking double digits.

Biden stands at 71% in the Democratic nomination race, with Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota at 11% and author Marianne Williamson at 8%.

