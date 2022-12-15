30,000 migrants now in NYC as Mayor Eric Adams phones Biden admin for cash: report

New York City is struggling to house more than 30,000 migrants amid bussing programs from Texas and Florida, leading Mayor Eric Adams to request $1 billion in emergency funding from President Biden’s administration.

NYC crossed the 30,000 threshold earlier this month, with the number sitting at just over 30,300 on Sunday, City Hall reportedly told the New York Post. Of those, the city is actively housing nearly 21,000 in taxpayer-funded housing. The surge is likely to only worsen in the coming weeks as the end of Title 42 nears, removing a key tool border authorities used to deport migrants.

Adams sent the request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is reportedly now reviewing the request. Adams first declared a state of emergency regarding the migrant surge in October.

The migrant population has ballooned by more than 10,000 since Adams made his declaration when the population sat at just under 20,000.

Adams’ funding request comes roughly a month after the city’s Independent Budget Office found that NYC’s migrant crisis will likely cost “at least” $600 million annually until it is solved. The arrival of an additional 10,000 asylum seekers “would likely increase costs by around $246 million,” the IBO wrote in a November report.

Republican governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have dispatched dozens of busses full of asylum seekers to Democrat-run cities across the country. The program has primarily targeted Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.

The governors defend the policy by arguing it is the only way to force those in power to confront the realities of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said when he began the bussing program in August.

Adams’ office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.