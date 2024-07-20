3rd Democrat senator calls on Biden to step aside as pressure accelerates

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., issued a statement on Friday calling on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, becoming the 28th congressional Democrat to make such a call.

“Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished presidents in modern history. He has led our nation through unprecedented challenges with unwavering dedication and profound integrity. His years of service have made a lasting impact on the lives of countless Americans,” the senator said in a statement.

“However, this moment in our nation’s history calls for a focus that is bigger than any one person. The return of Donald Trump to the White House poses an existential danger to our democracy,” he explained. “We must defeat him in November, and we need a candidate who can do that.”

“While the decision to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is in the best interests of our country for him to step aside,” Heinrich said, noting that “passing the torch” would aid him in securing a legacy “as one of our nation’s greatest leaders.”

More than 10% of congressional Democrats have urged Biden to drop out of the race.

Heinrich is up for re-election in New Mexico, which is considered “Solid Democratic,” according to non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report. However, mounting concerns about Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket has renewed worry that more seats could be at risk in the House and Senate.

The New Mexico Democrat is the fifth Democratic lawmaker to call on Biden to drop out on Friday alone.

“Instead of having the courage to do this weeks or months ago, Martin Heinrich put poll numbers, Hollywood donor cash, and his political career ahead of the crises facing New Mexico families,” Republican New Mexico Senate candidate Nella Domenici said in a statement. “It wasn’t the unaffordable prices, unsafe streets, and an unsecured border that made Heinrich ditch Biden; it was campaign cash, special interest, and his increasingly narrow re-election prospects.”

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., urged Biden to step down in a statement on Thursday night, becoming the second senator to do so. The Montana Democrat faces one of the most competitive races in the country as he looks to preserve his seat in a red state that has voted twice for former President Trump.

The first senator to call on Biden to exit the race was Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who caucuses with Democrats.

Despite increasing public pressure to drop out, both Biden and his campaign have maintained that they intend to stay in the race.

The White House has also categorically denied all reports that suggest the president is planning to end his campaign.

