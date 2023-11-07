A guide to understanding the issues you will see on ballots this November

Voters across the country are heading to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in key elections that will decide the fate of several controversial ballot issues.

Voters in Ohio will weigh in on whether abortion rights will be enshrined into the state’s constitution in an election that many believe will have national implications as states move to vote on abortion post Roe v. Wade.

Ohioans will vote “Yes” on Issue 1 if they support amending the constitution to include abortion and “No” if they oppose it. Opponents of the measure have argued that it goes “too far,” even farther than Roe v. Wade, while abortion activists say the amendment is necessary to codify abortion access into law.

CNN PANELISTS SOUND ALARM ON ‘REALLY SCARY’ POLL SHOWING BIDEN TRAILING TRUMP IN KEY STATES

Voters in the Buckeye State will also be voting on Issue 2, which will decide whether recreational marijuana is legalized.

Supporters of legalization say Ohio can reclaim tax revenue being lost to states such as Michigan, where marijuana is legal, and take power from illegal drug markets through government regulation. However, opponents warn of increased workforce and traffic accidents by people under the influence and argue much of the revenue will land in the pocket of the marijuana industry, not taxpayers.

Issue 2 on the Nov. 7 ballot would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces (71 grams) of cannabis and 15 grams (about a half-ounce) of extract, and to grow up to six plants per individual through a government program. A 10% tax would be imposed on any purchases, with those proceeds going toward administrative costs and addiction treatment in the state and to municipalities that host dispensaries.

5 REASONS VIRGINIA IS THE STATE TO WATCH ON ELECTION NIGHT 2023

In Maine, voters are poised to vote on Question 3, an unprecedented plan to rid themselves of the state’s two largest electric utilities and start with a clean slate, which is one of several high profile ballot measures in the state.

Mainers will also vote on Question 2, whether to ban foreign governments and entities they “own, control, or influence” from making campaign contributions in candidate elections or ballot measures.

Texans will head to the polls to vote on several hotly debated propositions, including amending the state constitution to ban the legislature from imposing a “wealth tax” and a constitutional amendment raising the homestead tax exemption from $40,000 to $100,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report