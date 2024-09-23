Absentee voting begins in Maryland, Mississippi

Maryland and Mississippi join the large and growing list of states to begin early and absentee voting Monday.

Key downballot races in today’s early voting states

Voting is underway in nearly 20 states, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Virginia.

States starting their early voting today are not competitive at the presidential level, but the Senate race in Maryland will be one of the most closely watched races on election night.

The last time the state voted for a Republican senator was 1980, but former Gov. Larry Hogan tied Democratic challenger Angela Alsobrooks in a recent poll, and has put forth a set of moderate policy proposals without raising the ire of former President Donald Trump.

Hogan, though a Republican, has been a vocal critic of Trump.

Alsobrooks is leaning on her experience as a county executive and prosecutor, and the state’s heavily blue tilt gives her an edge. This race is ranked Leans D on the Fox News Power Rankings.

How to vote in Maryland

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Maryland.

Voting by mail:

Maryland began absentee voting on Monday. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 29, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

Absentee ballots can be returned in-person through Election Day. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Oct. 31.

Voter registration:

Maryland residents can register to vote online or by mail through Oct. 15. They can also register in-person during early voting or on election day.

How to vote in Mississippi

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Mississippi.

Voting by mail:

Mississippi began absentee voting Monday. Applicants need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot, however. The state must receive a ballot application by Nov. 4, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

Mississippi does not support early in-person voting.

Voter registration:

Residents can register to vote by mail or in-person through Oct. 7.