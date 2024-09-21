Absentee voting kicks off in Delaware, Indiana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Vermont

Election season is ramping up, with absentee voting beginning Saturday in seven more states – Delaware, Indiana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Vermont.

That means voting is now underway in over a dozen states, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Virginia. States starting their early voting Saturday are not competitive at the presidential level, but there are two competitive House races among them:

Indiana’s 1st Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan easily won his first election here in 2020, but redistricting kept his 2022 win under 6 points. This year, he faces Republican local councilman Randy Niemeyer. This northwestern district includes Lake and Porter, two of the most competitive counties in the state. The race is ranked Lean D on the Fox News Power Rankings.New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District: Republicans flipped New Jersey’s 7th district in 2022, but it was close. Incumbent Rep. Tom Kean Jr. won by just shy of 3 points. He faces teacher and Democrat Sue Altman this year in a district that includes Bedminster plus Somerset and Union counties. This race is Lean R on the Power Rankings.

How to vote in Delaware

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Delaware.

Voting by mail

Absentee voting is kicking off Saturday in Delaware, The Associated Press reports. Absentee ballots are available to all voters in the state of Delaware. Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections Office of the voter’s county by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early in-person voting

Early in-person voting is available at designated sites in each county from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3.

Voter registration

Delaware residents can register to vote via writing, in-person, or through the state government’s online portal. The voter registration deadline is the 4th Saturday before the election.

How to vote in Indiana

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Indiana.

Voting by mail

Indiana is beginning to send out absentee ballots to voters who have applied Saturday. To vote absentee by mail, the application must be received 12 days before Election Day by 11:59 p.m.

Individuals who intend to cast absentee ballots by mail must have a reason to request a vote-by-mail ballot. These reasons include disability, reasonable expectation for absence from the county, work obligations and more.

All senior citizens 65 years of age and older qualify for absentee vote-by-mail ballots.

Early in-person voting

In-person absentee voting is available to all for 28 days before the election, ending at noon on the day before Election Day. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available on the two Saturdays immediately preceding the election.

Voter registration

Voter registration forms must be completed and returned to county registration offices on or before Oct. 7.

How to vote in New Jersey

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for New Jersey.

Voting by mail

Mail-in voting begins on Sept. 21 as ballots are mailed to voters who have applied with their county clerk.

Voters can cast ballots by mail if postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots must be received by the county Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after the polls close.

Early in-person voting

Voters will be able to cast an early ballot in-person from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.

Voter registration

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 15.

How to vote in Oklahoma

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Oklahoma.

Voting by mail

Any registered voter in Oklahoma is allowed to request an absentee ballot, until the deadline of Oct. 21.

Absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on the third Monday preceding the election (15 days).

Early in-person voting

Early voting is available to all Oklahoma voters and no excuse is needed. Voters can cast their ballots early from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.

Voter registration

The voter registration is Oct. 11. Voters are able to register online, by mail, or in-person.

How to vote in Rhode Island

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Rhode Island.

Voting by mail

Rhode Island voters who cannot or prefer not to cast their ballot at the polls on Election Day are allowed to vote by mail. Mail-in ballots can be requested online or via writing. Mail ballots must arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early in-person voting

Rhode Island voters can cast early ballots in-person during the 20 days leading up to Election Day, Oct. 16 to Nov. 4.

Voter registration

Voters must be registered 30 days before the election to cast their ballots in Rhode Island.

Same day registration is available, but such voters will only be able to cast ballots for president and vice-president, not down-ballot candidates.

How to vote in Tennessee

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Texas.

Voting by mail

Absentee ballots begin to be mailed in Tennessee by Sept. 21, according to the AP. To vote absentee in Tennessee requires an excuse.

Early in-person voting

In-person early voting runs from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31.

Voter registration

The deadline for voter registration in Tennessee is Oct. 7.

How to vote in Vermont

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Vermont.

Voting by mail

Absentee ballots begin to be sent to military and overseas voters on Sept. 21. Mailing of ballots to all active voters begins Sept. 23.

Early voters can apply for an early voter absentee ballot by telephone, in-person or in writing. Authorized family members may also apply on an individual’s behalf.

Early in-person voting

Early voter absentee ballots must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Voter registration

Individuals in Vermont can register online, via paper application or at their local clerk’s office.