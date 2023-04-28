Actress Jane Fonda spotted with Sen Baldwin after February Hollywood fundraiser with other Democrats

A fan account dedicated to actress and activist Jane Fonda posted a picture of the actress with Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, after a Hollywood fundraising event she attended in February with fellow blue Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

According to Federal Elections Commission filings, Fonda donated $5,800 to the Ohio Wisconsin Victory 2024 Joint Fundraising Committee in January alongside several other Hollywood actors, producers and directors.

The Saturday after the fundraiser, on Feb. 25, a Fonda fan Instagram account posted a picture of the actress with the senator and reporter Kelly Cannon, saying the picture came from Friday.

DEMOCRAT OHIO SENATOR FUNDRAISES IN HOLLYWOOD AMID EAST PALESTINE TOXIC CHEMICAL SPILL

“Jane with Kelly Cannon and Senator Baldwin yesterday,” the post said with three “heart-eye” emojis.

As a senator, Baldwin’s time is incredibly valuable as she juggles her legislative duties while campaigning for her re-election in 2024.

It is unlikely that Baldwin, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin and not California where Fonda lives, would schedule a meeting with both a reporter and the actress the day after a fundraising event for an organization to which the actress donated.

However, Baldwin’s clothes differ from an Instagram post made by a fundraiser attendee, meaning the pair could have met after the fundraiser event.

Fox News Digital reached out to Baldwin’s campaign and a representative for Fonda asking if the photo came from the fundraising event or after, and if the meeting had anything to do with Fonda’s donation.

Neither immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The February fundraiser also featured Brown, who went to Hollywood to raise money while East Palestine, Ohio, was dealing with the toxic chemical spill in their town.

Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, took part in the Hollywood Hills fundraiser, according to an Instagram post from one of the co-hosts of the event.

“If you know me you know I have been a big fan of Sherrod’s for years !! (sic)” said Jill Goldman, who formerly served on former President Obama?s National Finance Committee and is a former Obama appointee. “Sherrod is a progressive champion who wins in a tough state like Ohio because Ohioans know he fights for them in the workplace.”

“His Dignity of Work message enables him to reach those Trump voters even though he has been pro-choice his whole career, gets an F from the NRA and has been for marriage equality since he voted against DOMA in the 90’s!” Goldman continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“SHERROD is up for a tight re/election campaign 2024 but he can do it in a red Ohio! I love Sherrod !! We need Ohio to keep the Senate Blue !!THE SENATE NEEDS SHERROD BROWN !! WE ALLL NEED SHERROD NOW MORE THAN BEFORE !!! (sic)” she added.

Brown can be seen pictured with Goldman and his wife, Connie Schultz, in the first photograph of the post while the second features the senator amid a discussion with Baldwin.