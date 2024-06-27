Ad Wars: Trump and Biden campaigns take to airwaves and online ahead of and during presidential debate

ATLANTA – While President Biden and former President Trump meet on stage at the CNN Presidential Debate, their first face-to-face showdown in their 2024 election rematch, their campaigns will be engaged in combat online and on TV in the ad wars all day Thursday.

The Biden campaign on Thursday morning announced what they said would be a seven-figure “media blitz” launched ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate.

They said it includes ads on the websites of Buzzfeed, USA Today, CNN, El Tiempo Latino, Telemundo, theGrio and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where they’ll spotlight what they argue are “the dangers of electing Trump to a second term.”

The campaign also took out full-page ads in the hard-copy editions of USA Today.

“Today’s show of force in Atlanta and across the battlegrounds emphasizes the two contrasting visions the American people will see on the debate stage tonight: between President Biden fighting for the American people, and Donald Trump whose campaign is focused on benefiting one person only: himself,” Biden campaign senior spokesperson Kevin Munoz argued in a statement.

The Biden campaign, which has been dominating the TV ad wars since Trump went dark on air after clinching the Republican presidential nomination in mid-March, has been launching new ads each day this week in the lead-up to the debate.

The latest spot, shared first with Fox News, features Genesee County, Michigan, Sheriff Chris Swanson discussing how he watched in horror as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and attacked Capitol police officers on Jan. 6, 2021.

AdImpact, a leading national ad tracking firm, reported that the Biden campaign reserved $2 million in ad reservations for Thursday alone.

The Trump campaign on Thursday morning announced that they would launch two ads for debate day, their first two spots since the end of the GOP primaries over three months ago.

A commercial titled “Promises” slams what it charges is “Biden’s disastrous record that has destroyed the booming Trump economy, [importing] over 11 million unvetted illegals from all over the world into our country.”

And an ad titled “Who is Laughing Now” takes aim at the 81-year-old president’s physical abilities, as it argues that “Biden can’t ride a bicycle, climb a flight of stairs, or find his way off a stage.”

The spot suggests that the president wouldn’t last another four years in the White House and that “waiting in the wings” is who they derogatorily call “Cackling Kamala Harris.”

The Trump campaign wouldn’t say how much money they’re putting behind the one-day ad buy, but AdImpact said it was tracking only $100,000 in reservations from the Trump team.

