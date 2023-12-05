Adam Schiff officially files to run for Dianne Feinstein’s open Senate seat

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has officially filed to run for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s, D-Calif., open Senate seat.

Schiff, who was censured by the House earlier this year for his claims that former President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, officially entered the race on Monday night, announcing the move on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s official – I just filed my paperwork and will be on the ballot to be California’s next United States Senator,” Schiff wrote.

“92 days until the March 5th primary – see you on the campaign trail!” he added.

The California congressman entered into a crowded election that’s seeing him face off against fellow House Democrat Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, as well as Republican attorney Eric Early.

Schiff’s censure has helped him, at least financially, with his voter base – the California Democrat raked in over $8 million in campaign donations after being formally criticized by Congress’ lower chamber.

However, Schiff does face a different problem: he has allegedly claimed a primary residence in Maryland for years despite his goal to represent Golden State residents in the Senate.

All while owning a 3,420-square-foot home in Maryland, Schiff has reportedly taken a homeowner’s tax exemption on a smaller 650-square-foot condo he owns and designates as his primary residence in Burbank, California.

By claiming his California home as his primary residence, Schiff was able to receive a $7,000 reduction in his property assessment – an estimated $70 in annual savings from property taxes, according to a CNN report. In California, each county collects a general property tax equal to 1% of the assessed value. Schiff, who announced his Senate ambition in January, did not take a similar exemption on his Maryland home.

Tax records reviewed by the outlet revealed Schiff paid his property taxes in California with a personal check featuring his Maryland address in 2017. The outlet’s review of past records and comments from the lawmaker, as well as photos shared to social media in recent history, also indicated Schiff has made his Maryland home his full-time residence.

Deed records also revealed Schiff designated his Maryland home as his primary residence in 2003, the year he bought it. Additionally, Schiff reportedly refinanced his mortgage and indicated that his Maryland home was his primary residence in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Los Angeles County deed records for Schiff’s California condo, which was purchased in 2009 for a little less than $300,000, were notarized in Maryland, the outlet highlighted.

Schiff will have to navigate the tumultuous waters of the robust Senate candidate field while promoting his accomplishments in the House.

However, it remains to be seen how his censure will truly affect his candidacy.

Fox News Digital’s Kyle Morris contributed reporting.