After Ukraine’s surprise drone assault on Russia, new attention drawn to sensitive sites stateside

After Ukraine launched a sudden drone assault on Russian installations, it brought new attention to the U.S.’ own vulnerabilities, regardless of which side the U.S. stood on Kyiv’s attack.

In recent years, Chinese Communist Party-linked entities have commercially targeted land around the U.S., including in the vicinity of sensitive installations like the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

The Fufeng Group’s 300-acre farmland purchase in 2021 first raised the collective antennae of Congress to such under-the-radar transactions – and even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swiftly banned them in his state as a result, among other efforts around the country.

On Tuesday, North Dakota’s senators agreed that the U.S. must remain vigilant for any malign activity, whether it be from relatively novel drone assaults to potential espionage through real estate transactions.

“When adversaries can buy our land, attend our universities, photograph silos in our prairies, perform aerial surveillance, park their ships near our military bases, or even just join our PTAs, they have more opportunities to be nefarious,” Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer told Fox News Digital.

“Our posture must always be vigilant, never assuming foreign actors are benign or have the best intentions,” he said. “Whether it’s directly spying, indirectly influencing, or sending drones to blow up aircraft, the ability of the enemy increases when we allow them easy access near our national interests.”

Cramer’s Flickertail State counterpart, Sen. John Hoeven, joined an effort to prevent such land-buys and has worked with federal partners to update the process in which foreign investment is analyzed for approval and decided upon.

“We need to remain vigilant against China and other adversaries,” said Hoeven, who is co-sponsoring South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds’ bill banning individuals and entities controlled by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing farmland or commercial land near sensitive federal sites.

“At the same time, we’re working to update the CFIUS process [which governs federal approval of foreign investments] to ensure proper reviews are taking place as well,” Hoeven said.

“We also are working to develop the technology we need to protect our domestic military bases from potential drone threats.”

Rounds’ bill also has bipartisan support, including from Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., whose state also hosts sensitive government sites like Nellis Air Force Base and Area 51.

“It is common sense that we should not allow our foreign adversaries to buy agricultural land next to these locations,” Masto said in a statement.

Rounds added in a statement that America’s “near-peer adversaries… are looking for any possible opportunity to surveil our nation’s capabilities and resources.”

Even private-sector entities have expressed concern, including the South Dakota Soybean Association, which said farmland must be protected from foreign purchase for both agricultural and national security purposes.