‘Against our daughters’: Cruz challenger hit with blistering 7-figure ad over transgender sports bill vote

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative super PAC is blanketing the airwaves with a new advertisement slamming Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Colin Allred, who is locked in a high-profile race against Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

The pro-Cruz Truth and Courage PAC is rolling out a $3 million dollar ad buy in Texas hitting the Democratic congressman over his previous support of allowing biological males to compete in sports against female opponents.

“Texas girls are tough,” the 30-second version of the ad says, as it shows young women training for various sporting events. “But they’re facing a new opponent they can’t beat by digging deeper.”

“Colin Allred could have stopped men from competing in women’s sports, but instead, he voted against our daughters,” the ad continues before it shows a man resembling Allred with the name “Allred” on his jersey, tackling one of the girls.

“What kind of man does that?”

There is also a 60-second version of the ad that shows him in a couple of photos with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. As the ad shows the photos, the narrator says Allred “voted against the Protection of Women and Girls Act of 2023. He stood with woke progressives and radical Democrats, not our daughters.”

The ad, which will also run in Spanish, cites Allred’s vote in Congress against The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023, which passed the House on a party line vote with President Biden saying he would veto it if it got to his desk.

“This is a disgusting, false attack, and another example of how Ted Cruz only wants to divide Texans,” Allred campaign spokesperson Josh Stewart told Fox News Digital.

“He’ll say anything to distract from his dangerous abortion ban that is putting women’s lives at risk, trying to raise the retirement age for Social Security and Medicare and fleeing to Cancun during a deadly winter storm.”

Cruz won his last Senate race by about three points in 2018, and some experts believe that this year’s race could be close again.

While the Real Clear Politics polling average shows Cruz with a five-point lead in the race, there are some troubling signs for the Republican incumbent, including recent polls showing Cruz with a lead close to within the margin of error.

“Texas will stay red this November and Ted Cruz will win re-election,” Jimmy Keady, the founder and president of JLK Political Strategies, recently told Fox News Digital.

“But Republicans should not take the threat of losing this state lightly. As the Republican Party makes a play for blue states, Democrats are going to start making a play for red states… to hold these seats, Republicans will have to stay disciplined on messaging and prioritize candidate recruitment.”

