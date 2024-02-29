Alabama Sen Katie Britt to deliver Republican response to Biden State of the Union address: ‘Truly honored’

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., will provide the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address next week.

Britt’s planned response to the March 7 presidential address was announced Thursday by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to speak directly to my fellow Americans and have a candid conversation about the future of our nation,” Britt said in a statement. “The Republican Party is the party of hardworking parents and families, and I’m looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center.”

Britt, the first female elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, was sworn into office in 2023 and is the youngest female Republican to ever serve in the Senate.

“There is no doubt that President Biden’s failed presidency has made America weaker and more vulnerable at every turn,” she added. “At this decisive moment in our country’s history, it’s time for the next generation to step up and preserve the American Dream for our children and our grandchildren.”

Johnson praised Britt in a statement as a “champion” for Republican priorities.

“Americans are struggling amid a border catastrophe, crushing inflation, an increasingly dangerous world, and fears about a President not up to the task,” he said. “Against this backdrop, Senator Katie Britt will share her incredible story as the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the state of Alabama. As the only current Republican mom of school-aged kids serving in the Senate, Katie is fighting to preserve the American Dream for the next generation. She is a champion for strong families, a secure border, national defense and a vibrant economy with stable prices and opportunities for all.”

“The American people will tune in as the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate turns the page on the oldest President in history,” Johnson added.

Similar to that of Johnson, McConnell also issued high praise for Britt, saying she is an “unapologetic optimist” who has quickly become a leading voice on issues most important to Republicans.

“For three years, President Biden has tried to convince the American people to accept historic inflation, rampant crime, retreat on the world stage, and functionally open borders as the new normal. Next week, working families will hear a very different perspective,” McConnell said. “Senator Katie Britt is an unapologetic optimist, and as one of our nation’s youngest Senators, she’s wasted no time becoming a leading voice in the fight to secure a stronger American future and leave years of Washington Democrats’ failures behind.”

Britt, who previously served as chief of staff to now-retired GOP Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, and later as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, was born and raised in Enterprise, Alabama.

Britt endorsed former President Donald Trump in December, writing in a Yellowhammer News op-ed that the “results of his strong leadership as the 45th President of the United States are clear for all to see” after living under the Biden administration’s policies.