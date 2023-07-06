Alex Soros’ access to Biden’s White House continues as he’s now visited at least 20 times, records show

Alex Soros, the 37-year-old son of George Soros who recently took control of the mammoth multi-billion dollar Open Society Foundations (OSF), has now visited President Biden’s White House at least 20 times, records show.

In late March, Alex attended three meetings with Nina Srivastava, who previously served as an advisor for Biden’s former chief of staff, Ron Klain; Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council’s senior director for Europe; and Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser, according to recently released visitor logs.

The meetings follow the 17 former visits Alex had with Biden personnel since the administration took power. The objective of the discussions remains unclear. The White House did not answer Fox News Digital’s email on the matter.

OSF, which George Soros helmed, announced on June 11 that Alex would take over the network from his father. Since then, he’s been jet-setting around and meeting with top Democratic officials, former President Bill Clinton and even attending meetings with Pope Francis.

Shortly after the announcement, Alex hosted an event featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other top New York Democrats, including Reps. Jerry Nadler and Gregory Meeks, according to an Instagram post.

“Back in a New York minute to host distinct members of the New York for hmp with [Rep. Hakeem Jeffries] and members of the New York house delegation, [Rep. Pat Ryan, Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Ritchie Torres] on their quest to take the back [sic] the 2024 majority! And always supporting the sneaker caucus!” Alex wrote June 17.

Alex, meanwhile, spent the 4th of July in Albania with former President Bill Clinton, he said on Twitter.

“What a treat to be with President Clinton in Albania,” Alex wrote on Tuesday. “One of the most pro-American countries in the world & a stalwart ally thanks in part to its prime minister [Edi Rama] who is coincidently born on July 4th. Great to spend today with an [American] hero and one of the US’s best friends.”

The younger Soros and Clinton were also part of a “private audience” at Pope Francis’ residence on Wednesday, which the Vatican and press did not announce, reporter Edward Pentin announced.

Additionally, Alex has remained cozy with top Democrats and posted dozens of photos of him and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California appear the most often on his social media feeds.

He also posted a photo weeks ago with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing, “Great to recently catch up with Madame Vice President, [Kamala Harris]!”

OSF is getting a massive overhaul under his leadership. After Alex took the network’s reins, they announced they planned to slash 40 percent of their global workforce as part of restructuring efforts.