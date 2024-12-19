Alex Soros and Huma Abedin hold star-studded engagement party at Anna Wintour’s home: Photos

FIRST ON FOX: Several celebrities and media figures turned out in New York City on Wednesday night for liberal mega donor Alex Soros and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s engagement party.

Fox News Digital obtained photos of guests leaving the engagement party, which took place at the SoHo home of Vogue executive Anna Wintour, showing former President Bill Clinton and Hillary attending the party along with MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Also in attendance were Hollywood couple Adrian Brody and Georgina Chapman, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her husband, media mogul Barry Diller.

Soros and Abedin announced their engagement on social media over the summer, with Soros sharing a photo of himself down on one knee.

“This happened…we couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love,” Soros wrote in an Instagram post .

Abedin, the 48-year-old longtime aide to former Secretary of State Clinton, revealed to the public earlier this year that she was getting romantic with the 38-year-old Soros in a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram, showing the pair cozying up behind a table full of roses at a restaurant booth in Paris.

The engagement of the progressive power couple comes seven years after she separated from her first husband, disgraced Democratic politician Anthony Weiner. She filed for divorce in 2017, although it was not finalized until years later.

Abedin has been a staunch Clinton ally since she began interning for the former first lady in the White House back in 1996. She went on to work for her as a top aide in the State Department, the Clinton Foundation, as well as Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She joined MSNBC in 2022 .

Soros, 39, has been making headlines ever since he took control of his father’s mammoth multibillion-dollar Open Society Foundations in June 2023. Since then, he has been jet-setting around and meeting with top Democratic officials, former President Clinton and even attending meetings with Pope Francis. Soros has also visited President Biden’s White House at least 20 times, records show.

Soros has posted dozens of photos of himself and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California appear the most often on his social media feeds. He also posted a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing, “Great to recently catch up with Madame Vice President, [Kamala Harris]!”

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Emma Woodhead contributed to this report