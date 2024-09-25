Alex Soros, George’s son, huddles with Tim Walz in meeting in New York City apartment

Alex Soros, son of billionaire financier George Soros, huddled with Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and hosted him at his New York City apartment.

“Honored to host Governor Tim Walz at my home in New York City!” Soros wrote in a X post Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Soros has been politically active since taking the reins from his father, donating millions to political committees aimed at helping Democrats win elections and expanding various left-wing endeavors.

Alex’s social media profiles have dozens of pictures of him and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018.

The two who appear the most are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

Weeks ago, he publicized a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing, “Great to recently catch up with Madame Vice President, [Kamala Harris]!”

Alex has also donated millions to Democrats over the past several years, albeit far less than his father. Since the 2018 elections, Alex has poured more than $5 million into federal political coffers. Records show that his largest contribution was $2 million to the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC during this time.

Alex pushed over $700,000 into the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, putting him among its top donors.

He’s provided hundreds of thousands in additional cash to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). He’s also given tens of thousands more to state Democratic parties and individual campaigns, many of which were maximum contributions.

It is unclear if or how much Alex has donated to the Harris-Walz election campaign.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Open Society Foundations (OSF) for comment.

Fox News Digtal’s Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.