Alex Soros huddled with top Democrats shortly after taking over his father’s nonprofit empire

Alex Soros, son of billionaire financier George Soros, huddled with high-ranking Democrats shortly after taking the reins of the powerful Open Society Foundations (OSF), continuing his long-running trend of privately meeting with influential politicians and publicly posting the encounters.

The meeting appears to be his first with federal lawmakers since he’s taken control of his father’s robust multibillion-dollar nonprofit network that injects vast sums into left-wing endeavors.

On June 11, OSF announced Alex would take over the network after the elder Soros did not want to hand it to any of his children. George, however, ultimately said, “He’s earned it.”

Days after the announcement, Alex hosted a New York event featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other top Empire State Democrats, including Reps. Jerry Nadler and Gregory Meeks, according to an Instagram post.

“Back in a New York minute to host distinct members of the New York for hmp with [Rep. Hakeem Jeffries] and members of the New York house delegation, [Rep. Pat Ryan, Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Ritchie Torres] on their quest to take the back [sic] the 2024 majority! And always supporting the sneaker caucus!” Alex wrote June 17.

Alex’s social media profiles have dozens of pictures of him and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018. The two who appear the most are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California. Alex had at least nine meetings with Schumer, whom he referred to as his “good friend.”

Alex had at least eight visits with Pelosi, calling her the “greatest Speaker of the House in American History!”

Weeks ago, he publicized a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing, “Great to recently catch up with Madame Vice President, [Kamala Harris]!”

Alex has enjoyed extensive access to the Biden White House and seems to be maintaining the direct line as he now steers one of the most prominent liberal foundations in America. After handing over control, George said they “think alike,” but Alex noted he is “more political.”

Alex has visited the White House at least 17 times since 2021, according to a previous Fox News Digital review of visitor logs. His most recent visits included three meetings between Feb. 8-10, and the logs list Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser; Jordan Finkelstein, special assistant to the president and the chief of staff for senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn; and Mariana Adame, the adviser to the counselor of the president, as those greeting Alex.

While those individuals are listed in the records, it remains unclear who he may have met with for the sessions. The documents can contain White House staff who book appointments, meet the guests and take them to other personnel, ultimately concealing the intended meeting host.

For instance, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in January that two of Alex’s past visits were with Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, who was not listed in the records. OSF did not answer previous questions on the nature of his meetings, and the White House did not respond to an inquiry.

Alex has also donated millions to Democrats over the past several years, albeit far less than his father. Since the 2018 elections, Alex has poured more than $5 million into federal political coffers. Records show that his largest contribution was $2 million to the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC during this time.

Alex pushed over $700,000 into the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, putting him among its top donors. He’s provided hundreds of thousands in additional cash to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). He’s also given tens of thousands more to state Democratic parties and individual campaigns, many of which were maximum contributions.

Alex, now 37 years old, attempted to differentiate himself from his father while in his 20s as a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley by launching the Alexander Soros Foundation.

“If I don’t succeed, then I’m just another lazy deadbeat trust fund kid,” he told The New York Times in 2012. The nonprofit has appeared to be more of an afterthought.

An OSF spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Alex’s meetings with Democratic lawmakers.