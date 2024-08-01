Alina Habba accuses Kamala Harris of ‘committing a crime,’ covering up Biden’s health

Alina Habba, a legal spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, accused Vice President Kamala Harris of breaking the law by “co-conspiring” to hide President Biden’s cognitive decline during a speech on Wednesday.

Habba was speaking to a crowd of Trump supporters at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, when she made the comments. The lawyer now serves as a senior adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign.

“President Trump has been and is innocent of any crime other than loving this country,” Habba began.

“Let me tell you, Kamala,” she continued. “You are committing a crime because the only co-conspirator I know of the Biden-Harris administration is you, and you have lied to us about President Biden for the last three and a half years.”

The crowd cheered while Habba delivered the speech.

“The truth always comes out,” she added. “So let me just tell you, America. Her policies are the same ones we’ve been living in for three and a half years, so don’t get it twisted. They don’t work.”

Trump and Harris have been throwing jabs at each other in recent days as the 2024 presidential election nears.

Biden dropped out earlier in July after concerns about his age intensified.

He almost immediately endorsed Harris.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.