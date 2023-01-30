Americans cite government as top problem facing the nation, inflation second in new poll

Americans see their own government as the top problem facing the nation, while inflation was named as the second-most concerning issue in a new Gallup poll released Monday.

The poll found that 21% of U.S. adults see the government and its poor leadership as the top problem, while 15% see inflation as the top problem. Immigration and the economy came in third (11%) and fourth (10%) respectively.

When broken down by party affiliation, 24% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents saw the government and poor leadership as the top problems, while 18% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents agreed. The government and its leadership was the top vote getter for members of both parties.

Inflation and immigration tied for second among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents at 18% each, while inflation fell into the second spot for Democrats, at 11%.

Democrats viewed race relations and the economy as equally the third most important issues facing the country at 9% each, while Republicans (11%) saw the economy as the third most important issue.

Just 41% of U.S. adults approved of President Biden’s job performance, and just 21% approved of Congress’ job performance.

Americans gave an overwhelmingly negative view of the country’s economic conditions, as just 2% described those conditions as “excellent,” and 15% described them as “good.” An overwhelming 45% described them as “poor,” and 38% described them as “fair.”

However, 64% of adults said it was a good time to find a quality job in the U.S.