Americans increasingly concerned about amount of immigrants entering nation: poll

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they’re dissatisfied with the current levels of immigration into the nation, a new national poll indicates.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they were somewhat dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the level of immigration into the country, according to numbers released by Gallup on Monday.

The survey indicates that 28% say they’re satisfied with immigration levels, a drop of six percentage points from last year and the lowest level in a decade.

“The recent shift in U.S. attitudes no doubt reflects the situation at the Southern border, where the U.S. government reported a fourfold annual increase in migrants attempting to enter the U.S. in 2021, with the figure rising to 1.7 million,” Gallup noted in its release.

According to government figures, more than 2 million migrant encounters occurred last year. And the Department of Homeland Security estimates the figure could double if a controversial pandemic-era policy implemented during then-President Donald Trump’s administration, which allows border agents to expel migrants without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum, is repealed.

Sixty-four percent of those who said they were dissatisfied noted that they wanted immigration decreased. Just 8% said they were dissatisfied because they wanted immigration increased, with 15% of those dissatisfied wanting the levels to remain the same or were unsure.

“The percentage who are dissatisfied out of a desire for less immigration has risen sharply over the past two years, increasing from 19% in 2021 to 35% in 2022 and 40% today,” Gallup highlighted.

The poll noted that the percentage of Republicans dissatisfied with immigration levels for being too high jumped from 40% in 2021 to 69% last year and 71% now.

“The percentage of Democrats dissatisfied and desiring less immigration was nearly nonexistent in 2021, at 2%, before rising to 11% last year and 19% now,” Gallup spotlighted.

Gallup measures the satisfaction of Americans on the level of U.S. immigration – as well as numerous other issues – each January as part of its annual Mood of the Nation survey.

Gallup’s survey was conducted Jan. 2-22 with 1,011 adults nationwide questioned. The poll’s overall sampling error is plus or minus four percentage points.