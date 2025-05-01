Angel moms whose kids were killed by illegal immigrants celebrate Trump’s White House lawn ‘justice’ crusade

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

FIRST ON FOX: Angel moms and dads whose children were killed at the hands of illegal immigrants and the previous immigration crisis traveled to the White House this week, where they celebrated President Donald Trump ushering “justice back” to the U.S. in an emotional video.

“My name is Angie Morfin Vargas, and I’m the mother to Ruben Morfin,” Morfin-Vargas said in a video published by the White House Thursday. “He was executed in the streets of Salinas in 1990. Thirty-four years later, I could still cry for him like if it was yesterday.”

“This right here is what should be living here in America, not criminals that are coming in,” another mom, whose son Javier Vega Jr. was shot to death in 2014, said while pointing to a photo of her son.

The White House installed a massive poster campaign on the White House lawn on Sunday evening showcasing 100 of the “worst illegal immigrant criminals” arrested in the first 100 days of Trump’s second term.

WHITE HOUSE DISPLAYS LAWN SIGNS HIGHLIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

“We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported – and you will never set foot on American soil again,” the White House wrote in X post early Monday morning. “Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House.”

The poster showcased mugshots of illegal immigrant criminals arrested for crimes such as fentanyl distrubution, murder, rape of a child, lewd acts in front of a child, and distribution of guns.

OVER 100 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED IN COLORADO SPRINGS MASSIVE UNDERGROUND NIGHTCLUB RAID

Angel moms and dads are parents whose children have been killed by illegal immigrants, and is a title Trump popularized for the grieving parents under his first administration.

The angel moms and dads held photos of their children in the video published by the White House Thursday, and were seen standing in front of the posters on the White House lawn.

“My name is Chris Odette. I’m an angel father,” the dad said, while holding his phone to show a photo of his daughter, who was 13 years old when she was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing a street. “My daughter, Chrishia, was killed Sept. 12, 2014 by an illegal alien in Rockwall, Texas.”

NEARLY 800 ILLEGAL ALIENS ARRESTED IN MASSIVE FLORIDA ICE OPERATION: ‘TIDAL WAVE’

The driver, Ramiro Guevara, was an illegal migrant from Mexico . He was arrested by the Rockwall, Texas, Police Department for driving without a license and for not having an operator’s license, but records showed he spent roughly 35 minutes behind bars before he posted a cash bond, Fox News Digital previously reported.

ICE arrested Guevara in 2025 under the Trump administration.

“Without them, there would be no justice for my daughter,” Odette said.

TRUMP FLAUNTS ARRESTS OF VIOLENT ILLEGALS WITH MUGSHOT POSTERS ON WHITE HOUSE LAWN AND MORE TOP HEADLINES

“This is my son, Ryan, and his girlfriend, both poisoned to death by illicit fentanyl,” another angel mom said in the video. “I can’t bring my son back, but we are doing all of this to save the future Americans from being poisoned to death by fentanyl.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The angel parents celebrated in the solemn video that the Trump administration was ushering back “justice” for the families suffering and all Americans.

“We’re finally getting some justice in this country for our children,” one angel mom said in the video.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Taylor contributed to this report.