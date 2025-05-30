Anthony Weiner discusses sexting scandal while attempting political comeback, says ‘women are crazy about me’

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced ex-congressman seeking to return to politics as a member of New York’s City Council, quipped during an interview that “women are crazy about me” despite going to prison and being required to register as a sex offender.

“Oh for sure, for sure, my god, they’re crazy about me. Women are crazy about me,” Weiner said when comedian and podcaster Adam Friedland asked if the power politicians wield makes them more attractive to the opposite sex.

Weiner’s sexting saga began more than a decade ago after a lewd photo of the married congressman in his underwear was posted to one of Weiner’s public social media accounts.

That initial photo set off a series of events, including his widely publicized departure from Congress in 2011, additional sexting scandals and an FBI investigation that resulted in Weiner serving 21 months in prison and registering as a sex offender for sending sexually explicit images to a minor.

FORMER DEMOCRATIC REP. ANTHONY WEINER, CONVICTED OF ILLICIT CONTACT WITH MINOR, FILES TO RUN FOR NYC COUNCIL

Weiner appeared Wednesday on a YouTube-based show hosted by Friedland, during which the podcaster suggested Weiner’s sexting scandal wouldn’t even break the “top 100” news stories of the year in 2025.

Weiner agreed, adding “it was a relatively slow news period” at the time. He also said his name was part of the reason it gained so much publicity.

“I’m a guy named Weiner who tweeted out a picture of his d—,” he said.

Friedland pointed to what he suggested was a lack of coverage about accusations against former GOP Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who was accused last year of engaging in sex with a minor. Gaetz has denied the accusations.

ANTHONY WEINER SAYS VOTERS DON’T WANT WHAT ‘DEMOCRATS ARE SELLING,’ TALKS ABOUT COMEBACK AS FIERY CENTRIST

“Right, and if his name was Matt Kidf—er then the story would have,” Weiner said, before Friedland interjected.

“No, that’s not true,” Friedland said. “Think about it this way. If it was today, it would be a 48-hour news cycle, and it would be forgotten.”

Weiner challenged Friedland’s theory, telling him it was not a novel idea to think technology played a role in making his sexting scandal so widely publicized.

“Let’s move off of this one, not terribly novel idea that technology played a part,” Weiner said.

Weiner and Friedland continued discussing the sexting scandal, including the potential domino effect it played in relation to James Comey’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. During the FBI’s investigation of Weiner’s alleged sexual crimes against a minor, officials reportedly came across emails that prompted FBI Director Comey to reopen an investigation into Clinton’s use of the email server.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other topics included how Weiner frequently gets mistaken for another sex scandal-plagued New York politician, Eliot Spitzer, how he stayed safe in prison, what it was like having to register as a sex offender and his relationships with other New York Democrats.

Weiner is running in the Democratic primary to represent Manhattan’s East Side District 2.