Anti-Israel protesters clash with NYPD officers in fiery scuffle that led to arrests: ‘NYPD, burn in hell’

A rowdy anti-Israel protest outside of Columbia University reportedly led to the arrests of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who clashed with NYPD officers and shouted anti-cop chants.

The “All Out for Palestine” demonstration began around 3 p.m. Friday evening, and footage of protesters waving Palestinian flags and scuffling with officers quickly spread across social media in the hours afterward, according to the New York Post.

In one video shared to social media, the disgruntled group of protesters could be seen resisting commands from officers who were attempting to clear roadways, all while chanting, “NYPD, KKK. IDF they’re all the same.”

In the same clip, one individual is shown being detained by police. As officers attempted to wrangle another female protester, other demonstrators were shown taunting officers and attempting to pull them from the woman. One individual, later identified as 31-year-old Fadi Shuman, was also shown in the clip taking an officer’s peaked cap and running away with it.

A DCPI spokesperson for the city confirmed to Fox News Digital that three individuals had been arrested as a result of their actions at the protest, and another 12 had been issued citations for disorderly conduct. Of the three people that were arrested, two received desk appearance tickets.

Shuman was arrested and charged with grand larceny, obstructing governmental administration, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of stolen property.

Sara Elmilgi, 34, was also arrested and charged with harassment after she “slapped an officer’s arms multiple times while he was lawfully attempting to guide her back to the sidewalk,” according to the spokesperson. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

The other individual who was arrested, 47-year-old Jesse Pape, was charged with obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct after he “was given a lawful order to disperse and refused to comply,” the spokesperson noted.

The main protest on Friday was reportedly attended by hundreds of individuals. A smaller group of demonstrators later marched south to West 107th Street and Broadway, where additional arrests were made.

“You are violent thugs. You are criminals! You are the most violent. You are the most f–king violent,” one protester yelled at police while in custody.

“It is right to rebel. NYPD, burn in hell! It is right to rebel. NYPD, burn in hell!” others could be heard chanting.

A woman who displayed a poster of Israelis who had been kidnapped and chanted, “Am Yisrael Chai,” a Jewish solidarity anthem, was also surrounded by protesters who ripped the poster from her.

“Don’t you dare!” the pro-Israel woman shouted just before cops intervened and separated her from the others.

The demonstration, as reported by the Post, came in response to claims that anti-Israel student protesters had been sprayed with an unknown chemical last month while marching through the university’s campus. That incident led to two alleged assailants being banned from campus and an investigation by police into what exactly had happened.

Last month, Interim Provost Dennis A. Mitchell said the chemical incident “appears to have been serious crimes, possibly hate crimes.”