Anti-Trump activist boasts of being ‘undocumented, unafraid, queer’ at rally

An undocumented immigrant attending an anti-Trump “Hands Off!” rally on Saturday said she was “unafraid” to flash her immigration status and sexual orientation publicly.

“I am an immigrant, I am undocumented, unafraid, queer and unashamed,” Greisa Martinez Rosas, a longtime left-wing immigration activist, told those in attendance at the Washington, D.C., demonstrations over the weekend, according to a report in the New York Post.

The comments come as protests against the Trump administration’s immigration and cost-cutting policies have spread across the country in recent days, with critics slamming the president for his push to hasten deportations and gut federal agencies through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Rosas is originally from Hidalgo, Mexico, but came to the U.S. as a child, the report notes, where she eventually grew up in the Dallas area. She has since gone on to serve as the executive director of United We Dream, a network of more than 400,000 young immigrants.

Her comments were made in front of tens of thousands of protesters who attended the rally in the nation’s capital, one of more than 1,000 protests held around the country on Saturday.

The report notes that Rosas’ comments quickly went viral on social media, where not all users were enthusiastic about her message.

“Deport her. Now,” one user on X said, according to the Post.

“Lock her up,” another said.

Others quipped that her public declaration was likely to land her on the radar of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

“The only thing she didn’t tell ICE is her home address,” one X user said. “I’m confident they can look that up.”

“I guess we will see her arrested later this week, thanks for coming forward to let ICE know where you are,” added another.