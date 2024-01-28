AOC raising money by using pro-Israel group’s attack on her ‘Squad’ ally

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is raising money by using political attacks against a top pro-Israel lobbying group in Washington.

In an email sent to supporters Thursday evening, Ocasio-Cortez sounded off about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) endorsing challenger George Latimer against Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., a fellow member of the leftist House group known as the “Squad.”

“When right-wing megadonors attack one of us, they’re trying to silence our whole movement. And in this moment, standing strongly beside leaders calling for peace and humanity has never been more important,” Ocasio-Cortez’s email says.

“My friend Jamaal Bowman just officially announced his campaign for re-election. Help us show that we have the people power to beat his AIPAC-backed opponent by splitting a grassroots donation between our campaigns.”

UN’S TOP COURT ALLOWS ISRAEL TO KEEP FIGHTING IN GAZA, ORDERS IT TO ‘ADHERE TO THE GENOCIDE CONVENTION’

AIPAC works with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and is known for helping facilitate bipartisan trips to Israel, including a trip in August led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

That group has recently clashed with hardliners in the Democratic Party who have been critical of Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, as well as the Biden administration’s support for Israel.

“Jamaal’s opponent is an establishment, career politician — who yesterday was officially endorsed by AIPAC. The path to victory won’t be easy. AIPAC will launch millions of dollars of nasty attack ads,” Ocasio-Cortez’s email states.

EDUCATORS URGE LARGEST TEACHERS UNION IN US TO RESCIND SUPPORT FOR BIDEN UNTIL ‘PERMANENT CEASE-FIRE’ IN GAZA

“This is about justice. This is about community. This is about what we want the Democratic Party — and our democracy — to look like.”

When asked for comment about Ocasio-Cortez’s ad, an AIPAC spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “We proudly have endorsed George Latimer, who is aligned with President Biden’s pro-Israel stand, in clear contrast to his opponent in this race. An extremist anti-Israel fringe will not deter us from engaging in the democratic process to help elect candidates who support the Jewish state in its fight against Hamas barbarism.”

SOUTH AFRICA’S GENOCIDE CASE AGAINST ISRAEL SETS UP A HIGH-STAKES LEGAL BATTLE AT THE UN’S TOP COURT

Westchester County executive George Latimer became the first non-incumbent AIPAC has endorsed this 2024 cycle. The group gave a statement to Jewish Insider on Thursday, saying, “We are proud to endorse George Latimer who — in clear contrast to his opponent — is strongly committed to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship and standing by our ally as it fights Hamas terrorism.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez called AIPAC an “extremist organization” last November after the group criticized her and the nine other House lawmakers who voted against a resolution affirming support for Israel’s response to Hamas.

“AIPAC endorsed scores of Jan 6th insurrectionists. They are no friend to American democracy. They are one of the more racist and bigoted PACs in Congress as well, who disproportionately target members of color,” Ocasio-Cortez said on X at the time. “They are an extremist organization that destabilizes US democracy.”