AOC rips Fetterman for comparing House to ‘Jerry Springer’ show: ‘I stand up to bullies’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized fellow Democrat from Pennsylvania, Sen. John Fetterman, on Friday after he made fun of a House markup that spiraled out of control.

A late-night House Oversight markup for a resolution to hold Biden administration Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress devolved into a shouting match on Thursday, which involved several representatives, including Ocasio-Cortez, and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas.

SEN DURBIN MULLS REVIVING TOOL THAT COULD STYMIE TRUMP NOMINEES IN ANOTHER TERM

Fetterman, who has emerged as a top critic of his own party, likened the display in the House to “The Jerry Springer Show.” The decades-long reality program is described on Apple TV as “Loaded with bleeped profanity and guests who aren’t afraid to embarrass themselves on national TV, ‘Jerry Springer’ features a host who is the anti-Oprah, aiming his show squarely at viewers who rubberneck at traffic accidents.”

NPR CHIEF WORKS TO CLEAN UP PUBLIC IMAGE WITH EXTRA EDITORIAL REVIEW, MEETING WITH GOP SENATOR

“In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show,” Fetterman wrote on X. “Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show.”

DEMS USE GOP-OPPOSED IMMIGRATION BILL AS CUDGEL AGAINST REPUBLICANS ON BORDER SECURITY

Ocasio-Cortez shot back at the Pennsylvania Democrat, writing, “I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue.”

“But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too. Enjoy your Friday,” she continued.

DEMS SAY KATIE BRITT’S NEW BILL WOULD CREATE ‘DATABASE OF PREGNANT WOMEN’

Fetterman’s office told Fox News Digital in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s post, “John responded to an absurd screaming match of personal attacks in an unhinged House committee hearing.”

During the markup, Crockett asked Greene, “Do you know what we’re here for?,” which prompted the Georgia Republican to retort, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Ocasio-Cortez immediately sought to have Greene’s response taken down, calling for a point of order and calling the remark “absolutely unacceptable.”

When Greene asked, “Are your feelings hurt?,” Ocasio-Cortez replied, “Oh girl, baby girl! Don’t even play!”