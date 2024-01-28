AOC says Biden ‘can do more’ to earn votes than just attack Trump

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., says President Biden can “do more” to persuade voters to re-elect him, rather than focusing on attacking former President Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comment during a Sunday morning appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with host Kristen Welker. She argued that Biden should be more aggressive on providing free health care and college education for Americans.

“You have said in the past that it’s not enough to Democrats to just talk about what they are running against,” Welker began. “Do you think, in this very moment, President Biden is doing a good enough job explaining to voters why they should vote for him and not just against former President Trump?”

“I think we can certainly do more to be advancing our vision,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “I believe we have a strong vision that we can run on.”

AOC then gave Biden some credit, referencing his pledge to codify abortion protections if Democrats hold the House, Senate and presidency.

“I think we can do more,” she added, however. “I think we need to be talking more about health care. Of course, me, as a progressive, I want to see the age of Medicare drop, whether it’s to 50 as the president has discussed earlier or to zero, as is my preference.”

“I believe we can do more. We can talk even more about the fact that public colleges and universities should be tuition-free or reduced,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez went on to affirm that Biden is the strongest candidate for Democrats to put up against Trump, though she offered the caveat that he is the strongest in the current Democratic field.

The current field includes just Marianne Williamson, a self-help author, and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who launched his campaign in protest against the lack of a serious Democratic primary.

Ocasio-Cortez has heavily criticized Biden in the past, accusing him of a “lurch to the right” in April last year. Prior to Biden announcing his re-election campaign, AOC had refused to say whether she would support him.