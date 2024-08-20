AOC unleashes on Trump in fiery DNC speech: Sell the US for ‘a dollar’

CHICAGO – New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed former President Donald Trump in her DNC speech as a man who would “sell” the U.S. “for a dollar” if he’s re-elected come Election Day.

“We have to help [Vice President Kamala Harris] win because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends,” Ocasio-Cortez said Monday evening from the convention’s stage at the United Center.

“And I, for one, am tired … of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to let working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life. The truth is done. You cannot love this country if you only fight for the wealthy and big business. To love this country is to fight for its people. All people. Working people. Everyday Americans like bartenders and factory workers and fast food cashiers who punch a clock and are on their feet all day in some of the toughest jobs out there,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

The DNC kicked off on Monday in Chicago, with a handful of high-profile Democrats addressing the convention, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Ocasio-Cortez and brief remarks from Harris before her full address on Thursday evening.

“I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden who will be speaking later tonight,” Harris said of President Biden, adding “we are forever grateful to you.”

“This November, we will come together and declare with one voice as one people, ‘we are moving forward with optimism, hope and faith,'” she said.

“When we fight, we win.”

Ocasio-Cortez made similar remarks amid her speech, arguing the country has been presented with a “rare and precious opportunity” with Harris’ run, and that Democrats must “pour every ounce” into “making history” by electing Harris.

“Over the next 78 days, we will have to pour every ounce, every minute, every moment into making history on November 5th. But we cannot send Kamala and Tim to the White House alone. Together, we must also elect strong Democratic majorities in the House and in the Senate so that we can deliver on an ambitious agenda for the people,” she said.

The DNC has included massive protests from anti-Israel activists who held a march just blocks away from the convention center earlier Monday, demanding Democrats cease funding Israel as the country continues battling Hamas.

“We expect just empty phrases, lip service, lies and deception,” a communist protester told Fox Digital Monday of what he anticpates from President Biden’s anticipated speech Monday evening.

“We don’t, you know, necessarily believe the Democrats are capable of doing anything for the Palestinian people,” the group’s co-founder added.

The protests escalated Monday evening as the convention center began to fill with high-profile elected officials, delegates and supporters of the Harris-Walz ticket. Protesters managed to dismantle at least three panels of fencing surrounding the convention early Monday evening before police detained a handful of protesters.

