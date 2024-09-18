Arizona election database flags 100,000 voters as possible noncitizens: ‘Coding oversight’

A “coding oversight” in state software is calling into question the citizenship status of 100,000 registered Arizona voters, prompting the state’s Democratic secretary of state to insist he will send out ballots to those affected anyway.

“I am unwilling to disenfranchise this many voters by limiting them, suddenly, and with little notice, to a federal-only ballot when none of them had actual notice of or blame for this issue,” Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said during a Tuesday news conference. “We inherited this problem, we’re on it, and we’re going to fix it. It’s as simple as that.”

The mistake affects individuals who obtained their driver’s licenses before October 1996 and subsequently received duplicates before registering to vote after 2004. Since 2005, Arizona has required proof of U.S. citizenship for voting in state and local elections. Without this proof, these voters would be considered “federal only” voters, permitting them to vote solely on presidential and congressional elections rather than the full ballot.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that anyone in this gap is not an eligible voter,” Fontes said. “We don’t have any reason to believe that they’re not eligible citizens in spite of the fact that we did find one. All we know is they fit into this category and all of this requires more research.”

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office filed an emergency petition requesting the Arizona Supreme Court determine whether voters affected by the data oversight should be required to prove U.S. citizenship before the November election.

Fontes said the error comes as longtime Arizona residents have been voting in elections for years under the impression that they had already provided proof of citizenship. And if the justices determine these individuals are only eligible to vote in federal races, Fontes said there will be an outreach effort to inform them.

The error comes as Arizona Republicans and a conservative watchdog group have been pushing for stricter voting measures that require proof of U.S. citizenship to participate in state and national elections. Arizona is also a swing state that flipped blue in the 2020 presidential election.

Last month, watchdog group America First Legal sued 15 Arizona counties for allegedly refusing to remove thousands of illegal immigrants from its voter rolls. The lawsuit claims that, as of April 2024, over 35,000 registered voters in Arizona had not provided proof of citizenship, limiting them to voting only in federal races, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

For their part, U.S. House Republicans are also attempting to attach H.R. 8281, which mandates proof of citizenship for voter registration and was passed in July, to a temporary government funding bill.

A spokesperson for U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake told Fox News Digital in a statement: “It’s not surprising to learn that nearly 100,000 voters in Arizona apparently never provided citizenship to vote. Kari Lake has been raising awareness of these alarming vulnerabilities in our elections for years and will not stop until these issues are resolved. The majority of Americans believe only U.S. citizens should vote in our elections. It’s common sense. This discovery makes far-left radical Ruben Gallego’s vote to allow illegals to vote in local elections even more disqualifying.”

Lake’s Democratic opponent in the Senate race, Rep. Ruben Gallego, did not respond to a request for comment.

