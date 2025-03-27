Arizona Senate leader calls for federal meeting on DEI ‘window dressing’ at state colleges

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona state Senate President Warren Petersen will write to Education Secretary Linda McMahon asking for a meeting to discuss what he characterized as a campus crisis of DEI proliferation in the Grand Canyon State.

Petersen, R-Gilbert, will tell McMahon the Trump administration was right to make ending the ubiquity of on-campus “un-American propaganda,” including DEI initiatives, a chief priority.

“For too long, state and federal officials have allowed university regents, presidents, faculty, and staff to indoctrinate our young men and women. … They have taught our college students to hate the greatness of our nation and discriminate against others,” Petersen wrote.

“Many colleges have even done the bare minimum — or nothing at all in some cases — to stand in defense of our Jewish brothers and sisters who have been attacked.

“I was extremely heartened to learn that your department is holding universities accountable for their refusal to conform to existing laws blocking any institution from receiving federal funding due to discrimination,” he added, noting that it “did not go unnoticed” that some schools like Arizona State were on both of the public lists of universities under federal investigation on this front.

“Arizona’s public universities … have demonstrated a troubling track record of using tax dollars to implement DEI programs. Examples include job postings addressing commitments to DEI, required trainings for staff and faculty that push discriminatory ideas of ‘critiquing whiteness’ and ‘heterosexuality is privileged and going unquestioned,’ as well as requiring students to obtain credits in DEI-related courses like ‘Introduction to Queer Studies’ and ‘Multicultural Perspectives of Natural Resource Management.'”

Petersen then asked for a meeting with McMahon to help her in enforcing the mandate and hold Arizona colleges accountable that do not comply, adding he fears many stated reforms are just “window dressing.”

In ASU’s case, college officials told FOX-10 the university is no longer affiliated with the proscribed program the feds had highlighted.