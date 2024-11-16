Arizona state Senate candidate John McLean killed in suspected DUI crash: ‘True public servant’

A Democratic candidate for a seat in the Arizona Senate was killed in an early morning DUI crash in Tucson on Friday, police confirmed.

John McLean, 68, died after Michael Martin Creel, 27, allegedly ran a stop sign and struck his vehicle, according to the Tucson Police Department. Creel is being held at the Pima County Jail on manslaughter and aggravated DUI charges.

McLean died at the scene, and police determined that speed and impairment were known factors in the fatal crash.

According to court documents obtained by local outlet 13 News, Creel had a DUI case against him dismissed in December 2023.

The Arizona Senate Democrats also confirmed McLean’s passing.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of LD17 Senate Candidate John McLean. He spent his final days fighting for a better Arizona and we could not be more thankful for his work and dedication to our great state,” the group posted in a statement on X. “We extend our deepest sympathies to John’s family and loved ones.”

McLean was running against Republican Vince Leach for the District 17 seat in the Arizona Senate. Leach also released a statement and sent his condolences to McLean’s family and friends.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the McLean family for their tragic loss today,” Leach said. “John was a good man who conducted himself honorably as a candidate. My deepest condolences go out to John’s family and friends in this most difficult time.”

Leach was leading McLean by more than 3,000 votes when election results were announced on Friday afternoon. McLean, who was running for office for the first time, had conceded the race less than 24 hours before the crash.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to run as the Democratic candidate for the LD17 Senate seat. While the outcome isn’t what we hoped for, I am proud of the work that so many people put into our campaign,” McLean wrote in part on his campaign Facebook page.

State Sen. Mitzi Epstein offered her condolences in a statement after saying she had just spoken to McLean on Monday.

“I just spoke with John Monday this week. His optimism about Arizonans never wavered. He stepped up to do a volunteer job that required long hours every day, and he brought a smile and thoughtful words to every door. My heart is with his family,” Epstein wrote in a post on X.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs also paid tribute to McLean and said he was a “true public servant,” calling his death a “tragic loss.”

“John was a true public servant who cared deeply about Arizona. He always wanted to do what was best for his community, and he will be remembered for that. This is a tragic loss, and my heart breaks for his family and loved ones. Sending all my love to those who knew him,” Hobbs wrote in a post on X.

Police said that the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.