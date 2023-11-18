Arizona State University cancels event featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Arizona State University canceled an on-campus event where Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was going to speak Friday.

The event was organized by the Arizona Palestine Network, which is not an on-campus organization at ASU. Tlaib was going to give a speech at the “Palestine is an American issue” event.

An ASU spokesperson told Fox News Digital the event didn’t follow university policies and procedures.

“Organizers of events using ASU facilities must be properly registered with ASU and must meet all university requirements for crowd management, parking, security, and insurance. In addition, the events must be produced in a way which minimizes disruption to academic and other activities on campus. The event featuring Congresswoman Tlaibwas planned and produced by groups not affiliated with ASU and was organized outside of ASU policies and procedures. Accordingly, that event will not take place today on the ASU Tempe campus,” the spokesperson said.

The Arizona Palestine Network responded to the cancelation on Facebook, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

“Rashida Tlaib must be heard on campus as the only Palestinian member of Congress who plans to speak on an American issue at this event. ASU cannot claim to hold free speech as a principle while denying Palestinians their voices on campus. Cancelling this event puts the university in direct contradiction with its charter as a university ‘measured not by whom it excludes, but by whom it includes and how they succeed,'” the group wrote.

Tlaib’s appearance in Arizona would have come just over a week after the House of Representatives voted to censure her over anti-Israel comments she made.

The text of the resolution accused her of “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”

Tlaib, a Palestinian American, took criticism for sharing a video on X that included the pro-Palestinian phrase, “From the river to the sea.”