Arizona’s Kari Lake swipes Liz Cheney in open letter announcing ‘biggest fundraiser yet’

Arizona candidate Kari Lake, a Republican running for governor, announced her campaign raised over $300,000 on Friday, which she cheekily credited to Sen. Liz Cheney, who is actively campaigning against her.

In an open letter, Lake thanked Cheney for her “biggest fundraiser yet” as Cheney’s recent television ad campaign “urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing the just the opposite.”

“Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed from traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic movement,” Lake said in the letter.

She added: “In fact, my team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead! I guess that’s why they call the Cheney anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving.”

Cheney’s leadership political action committee, Great Task PAC, released the ad via television broadcast, online and other streaming platforms, the Hill reported.

Lake said her campaign appreciates the “$500,000 ad buy” but said it “likely exceeds Arizona’s $5,300 individual contribution limit.”

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign,” Lake said in the letter, noting Cheney was on her way out of Washington, D.C. “Enjoy your forced retirement from politics.”

Lake leads her actual gubernatorial opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, the state’s secretary of state, by 11 percentage points, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Matt Towery, a pollster for InsiderAdvantage, who conducted the poll, said Hobbs trails behind Lake as she refuses to publicly debate her.

Former President Donald Trump has also endorsed Lake.