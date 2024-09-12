At 9/11 commemoration, wife of FDNY chief criticizes ‘flippant’ Biden remark, ‘outrageous’ plea deal

The widow of New York City Fire Department Assistant Chief Gerard A. Barbara, killed on 9/11, had sharp words for the Biden administration during a commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero in Manhattan on Wednesday.

“It is outrageous that our government would ever entertain the thought of granting the terrorists a plea deal,” Barbara’s wife, identified as Joanne by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s website, said. “If not for the outcry of the 9/11 community, who knows what might have transpired. It has been 23 years and the families deserve justice and accountability.”

She continued, “The elected officials here today show their respect and reverence to the families on September 11th. Or in our president’s words, ‘do 9/11.’ Quite a flippant remark, but please remember that the September 11th families live it every day, not just on the anniversary. In conclusion, may God bless those battling post-September 11th illnesses. Our first responders and the military here and abroad. May God bless America and never forget.”

Barbara was referring to President Biden’s remark from Tuesday, in which he told reporters about his plans to attend the 9/11 ceremony in New York City on Wednesday. Biden had already left Ground Zero prior to Barbara’s remarks.

A White House spokesman referred to Biden’s statement released today, saying “we continue to disrupt terrorist networks wherever we find them.”

9/11 SURVIVOR RECOUNTS HAUNTING ESCAPE FROM 81ST FLOOR OF WORLD TRADE CENTER TOWER

Along with the commemoration event at Ground Zero, Biden’s plans for the day include visits to the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, “to honor the victims and their families.”

“As I do so, I will also reflect on the incredible selflessness and courage of the American people. And as we commemorate this day, we should all reflect on what binds us together as one: the greatest privilege on Earth, the pride and privilege of being an American,” Biden said in the statement.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2001, US EXPERIENCES THE WORST TERRORIST ATTACK IN AMERICAN HISTORY

The White House spokesman suggested Fox News Digital reach out to the Department of Defense for a previous statement from Secretary Lloyd Austin, but the department did not immediately respond to a request.

Austin revoked the controversial terrorist plea deal agreement on Aug. 2, according to the New York Post.

“We do not bend to terror,” Austin said during a speech at the Pentagon on Wednesday. “And in uncertain times, our compass remains our Constitution.”

Gerard A. Barbara was 53 and acting as the incident commander of Tower #2 at the World Trade Center when he died following the attack. He had been with the FDNY for 31 years, according to his biography written by his wife on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website.

The couple was married for 30 years and had two children together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Jerry was a devoted dad, my husband and my best friend,” Joanne wrote. “My husband had more to his life than just the fire department. He loved to be with his family. His children were his pride. He was so proud of their achievements. He worked and studied hard to give them a better life.”