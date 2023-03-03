Attorney General Merrick Garland makes surprise trip to Ukraine

Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to assist Ukrainian officials in pursuing war criminals, Fox News Digital confirmed.

On Friday, March 3rd, Garland made the surprise to Lviv, Ukraine at the invitation of the Ukrainian prosecutor general to join President Volodymyr Zelensky at the “United for Justice Conference,” Justice Department officials confirmed. Garland’s trip was not disclosed “for security reasons.”

Garland also made a surprise visit to the country last June, just months after the war began.

Officials added that Garland “held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor.”

Garland’s trip comes just two weeks following President Biden’s trip to Kyiv in a surprise visit just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Biden delivered remarks and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance. The new assistance includes shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars and other aid but no new advanced weaponry.

The trip is the first time Biden has traveled to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion one year ago.