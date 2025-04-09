Babydog Justice makes Agriculture Committee debut: ‘She humanizes all of us’

It was supposed to be a routine Senate Agriculture Committee hearing to consider nominees for top USDA posts, but one visitor turned the event into a tail-wagging affair.​

Babydog Justice, the beloved English bulldog of Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., made a surprise and highly photogenic appearance Tuesday as the committee met to review the nominations of Judge Stephen Vaden for Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Tyler Clarkson for USDA General Counsel.​

The hearing may have been serious business, but Babydog’s presence brought smiles, laughter, and even a little bipartisan levity.​

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., couldn’t resist the moment, joking, “Babydog was the difference in you getting on the committee or not,” as Justice and his pup settled in.​

Justice, who recently joined the Senate after serving as West Virginia’s governor, shared an exclusive comment with Fox News Digital about his pup’s Capitol Hill cameo.​

“I am so pleased to see the warm reception of Babydog from folks in Congress. Today she came along with me to the Agriculture Committee hearing and knew if she participated, there would be a treat as a reward. Senator Boozman took the time to introduce her to the committee, and contrary to what Senator Hoeven said in the hearing, she is not livestock or up for auction — even though she may resemble a little brown cow!” Justice told Fox News Digital.​

At one point during the hearing, a comment by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., sparked laughter when he joked about Babydog possibly being livestock — a suggestion Justice playfully refuted.​

After holding up the pooch to the microphone and sharing how Babydog “humanizes us all,” Justice requested a staffer remove the dog from his lap, adding, “She’s heavy!”

The social media response was swift. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who was confirmed earlier this year, reposted footage of Babydog in action, writing: “We love you Babydog! Senate Ag is never the same when you’re around.”

Even the Senate Agriculture Committee’s own social media accounts joined the fun, posting behind-the-scenes content of the pup’s visit and noting she was “making new friends and monitoring policy.”​

​Following her eventful day on Capitol Hill, Babydog Justice took to her own social media account. Posting a photo from the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing, she humorously captioned it, “Is this thing on?” in reference to the microphone.

​Babydog’s charm extended beyond the committee room, capturing the attention of senators in the halls of Congress. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., shared a photo with Babydog, tweeting, “All in favor of making @babydogjustice our 101st senator, say AYE!”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., also joined in, posting a picture of himself petting Babydog with the caption, “@BabydogJustice is America’s favorite dog.”

Babydog is no stranger to the spotlight.

Born in 2019, the 60-pound English bulldog has been a fixture in Justice’s political life since she was gifted to him by his children. She gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic when Justice launched the “Do It for Babydog” vaccine lottery to encourage West Virginians to get vaccinated.

Babydog’s most famous public appearance was at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where she charmed attendees and the media alike from a bulldog-sized chair on the main stage.

While Babydog may have captured the spotlight, Justice is focused on the work ahead as a newly appointed member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. The West Virginia Republican has long emphasized the importance of supporting rural communities and strengthening the agricultural economy — key concerns in his home state.

Justice, a former two-term governor and lifelong farmer and businessman, has frequently spoken about the need for practical, common-sense solutions to issues like food security, rural development, and infrastructure investment. His role on the Agriculture Committee positions him to advocate for policies aligned with West Virginia’s agricultural and economic interests.

As Babydog continues to turn heads on Capitol Hill, Justice is expected to use his platform to advance those priorities with his four-legged sidekick never too far behind.