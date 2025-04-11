Babydog Justice makes Energy Committee debut as Sen Jim Justice talks Trump, coal and grid reform

Babydog is back on Capitol Hill — and this time, she’s weighing in on America’s energy future.

On Thursday, the beloved English bulldog and constant companion of Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., made her official debut before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where Justice delivered remarks focused on energy policy, national unity and, yes, a few lighthearted barks from Babydog herself.

“She humanizes us,” Justice told the committee as he lifted Babydog into view. “She makes us absolutely get off our pedestals… She makes you smile… She still loves you.” The moment ended with applause from the room and a unanimous motion to enter the pooch’s “testimony” into the Senate record.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Justice said: “From committee appearances to TV appearances, Babydog is always around to bring a smile to everyone’s face. She worked hard this week as the 101st senator to make sure all canine priorities were spoken (or barked) for when the microphone was on.”

The moment drew attention from both lawmakers and social media.

“@BabyDogJustice’s testimony will be admitted into the record without objection,” declared the official Senate Energy Republicans account.

Babydog’s big day didn’t stop there.

Before heading to FOX Business for her “Bottom Line” appearance, Babydog shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the Fox News D.C. Bureau, tweeting a glammed-up photo with the caption, “I’m ready for my close up.”

Justice joined “The Bottom Line with Dagen McDowell” on FOX Business, where he discussed his priorities for America’s energy sector, including support for President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aimed at bolstering domestic energy production.

“President Trump has made us proud in regard to coal,” Justice said. “We’ve got to have coal.”

Asked about concerns that tariffs may be hindering international energy markets for West Virginia, Justice pushed back, saying, “It’s so premature to think such a thought… He will adjust when adjusting needs to be made.”

Justice warned that America faces serious decisions within the next 18 months if energy production isn’t scaled to meet demand.

“There could be a possibility that it could have expanded just a little bit more than that, but really and truly, within a year-and-a-half, we’re going to have to make some really, really tough decisions,” he said. “It could very well be an electricity demand of double what it is today.”

Justice also addressed budget and entitlement reform, tying economic growth directly to energy: “The ticket to growing… is energy. Energy. Energy. Period.”

Babydog has previously appeared at Senate Agriculture Committee hearings and remains a constant presence in the halls of Congress. As Fox News Digital has reported, she continues to resonate with lawmakers and staff alike across party lines for her ability to, as Justice puts it, “bring people together.”

“She loves everybody,” he said. “Rich, poor, a kid or an adult, or God forbid, a Democrat or a Republican.”

Her bipartisan appeal and growing public profile have helped Babydog carve out a unique role in Washington—part mascot, part morale booster, and now, a regular presence in policy settings. As Thursday’s hearing showed, she’s not just along for the ride—she’s helping shape the tone in the room.

Now heading into April recess, the Senate adjourns with energy questions unresolved, but bipartisan agreement that Babydog is always welcome.