BALANCE OF POWER: GOP holds big advantage in state legislatures nationwide despite historic Democrat win

Democrats in Pennsylvania saw a major victory this week, winning a clear majority in the state House for the first time in more than a decade and capping an election season that saw the party flip a number of state legislatures across the country from Republican control.

Despite Democrats’ gains, Republicans still maintain a sizable advantage in terms of government control at the state level, including controlling a clear majority in state houses and state senates.

Prior to the 2022 midterm elections Democrats controlled just 18 state houses and senates while Republicans controlled 30 and 32, respectively. Democrats ultimately flipped two state senates to their control, as well as two state houses, bringing the total number of state houses and senates under their control to 20 each.

Republicans lost control of three state senates and two state houses, bringing the total under their control to 29 state senates and 28 state houses.

The Nebraska State Legislature is the only state legislature in the U.S. that is unicameral, meaning it does not have two separate houses. The elected legislators are referred to as “senators,” and sit in one chamber. Republicans hold a majority in the chamber, although the body does not officially recognize party affiliation.

Both houses of Alaska’s State Legislature are currently governed by coalition majorities, meaning a number of Republicans, Democrats and independents caucus together to create a majority in each of the bodies.

Alaska’s state House was already controlled by a coalition majority ahead of the 2022 elections, but the state Senate was controlled by Republicans.

Additionally, Republicans have control of 26 governor’s offices, while Democrats control 24.

Here is a breakdown of which party controls each body of the state legislature in each state, as well as the governor’s office:

Alabama: Governor- R, Senate – R, House – R

Alaska: Governor – R, Senate – Coalition, House – Coalition

Arizona: Governor – D, Senate – R, House – R

Arkansas: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

California: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – R

Colorado: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Connecticut: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Delaware: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Florida: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Georgia: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Hawaii: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Idaho: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Illinois: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Indiana: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Iowa: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Kansas: Governor – D, Senate – R, House – R

Kentucky: Governor – D, Senate – R, House – R

Louisiana: Governor – D, Senate – R, House – R

Maine: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Maryland: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Massachusetts: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Michigan: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Minnesota: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Mississippi: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Missouri: Governor – Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Montana: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Nebraska: Governor – R, Unicameral Legislature – R (officially nonpartisan)

Nevada: Governor – R, Senate – D, House – D

New Hampshire: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

New Jersey: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

New Mexico: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

New York: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

North Carolina: Governor – D, Senate – R, House – R

North Dakota: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Ohio: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Oklahoma: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Oregon: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Pennsylvania: Governor – D, Senate – R, House – D

Rhode Island: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

South Carolina: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

South Dakota: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Tennessee: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Texas: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Utah: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Vermont: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

Virginia: Governor – R, Senate – D, House – R

Washington: Governor – D, Senate – D, House – D

West Virginia: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R

Wisconsin: Governor – D, Senate – R, House – R

Wyoming: Governor – R, Senate – R, House – R