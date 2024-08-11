Balance of power: Trump campaign slams Sen Tester as ‘radically out of touch’ after abortion ad rollout

Former President Trump’s campaign slammed Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., as “radically out of touch” after the vulnerable Democrat rolled out several new ads focused on abortion, claiming his opponent would allow abortion to be banned without exceptions.

“Kamala Harris and Democrats like Jon Tester are radically out of touch with the majority of Americans in their support for abortion up until birth and even after birth, and forcing taxpayers to fund it,” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Montana Democrat’s first ad last week featured a woman claiming the Republican Senate candidate in Montana, Tim Sheehy, would let an abortion ban be implemented, even in a situation where the procedure is necessary “to save a woman’s life or health.”

In two additional video ads on the subject, women tell viewers that Sheehy would let politicians ban abortion “with no exceptions” and criminalize women.

However, Sheehy has reiterated that he believes in exceptions to any abortion limitations. “I’ll always protect the three rights for women. Rape, incest and the life of the mother,” he said during a debate with Tester in June.

In a May interview with Montana Public Radio (MPR), the Republican candidate said, “I am proudly pro-life and support commonsense protections for when a baby can feel pain, as well as exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.”

He added that “any further limits must be left to each state.”

The Trump campaign has also reiterated its support for abortion being addressed on a state-by-state basis, rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all policy on the hot-button issue for the entire country.

It emphasized this once again in its statement to Fox News Digital, with a spokesperson saying, “President Trump has long been consistent in supporting the rights of states to make decisions on abortion.”

On Sheehy’s campaign website, he wrote, “It’s unfortunate that what gets lost in this debate is that Jon Tester supports elective abortion on demand up until the moment of birth.”

“Think about that again: Jon Tester supports aborting a healthy, full-term baby the day before it’s due. That is the extreme position here.”

Asked whether he supports any limitations on abortion at all, Tester’s campaign did not provide comment to Fox News Digital.

Tester is running for re-election in Montana, which voted twice for Trump. The race between him and Sheehy is considered one of the most competitive in the country, with non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rating it a “Toss Up.”

